ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday terming children the country’s future said the government was focusing on providing them high-standard education and best facilities at their learning places.

“With best educational reforms and improved building infrastructure, we want the children to get a conducive environment at their schools,” the Prime Minister said in his address here at the handing over fleet of 200 buses for the schools of Islamabad under his Education Reforms Programme.

The Prime Minister said Islamabad would be made a model city in terms of standard of education and provision of facilities at schools.

“Schools should be a place where the children could enjoy their learning experience in their quest for knowledge and the government is working on the same strategy,” he told the audience comprising school students and teachers.

Nawaz Sharif said 422 buses would be provided for the capital’s 422 schools and directed that next fleet of 200 buses be arranged at the earliest.

He said the provision of buses would facilitate the movement of students to and from their schools and stressed provision of buses to girl schools in urban and rural areas on priority.

The Prime Minister also proposed construction of a bypass road at Bhara Kahu in Islamabad’s suburbs to ease the movement of students accessing their schools in capital.

He said improvement was being made in Islamabad’s streets with a focus on cleanness, adding that Islamabad in coming times would become one of the world’s beautiful cities.

The Prime Minister handed over keys of buses to students of different schools and also cut a cake shaped as the yellow school bus.

He inspected the bus and also took a test ride along with children.

Earlier, State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in his speech said the Pakistan of 2018 would be much improved in terms of education and health sectors as compared to previous years.

Daughter of Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said new schools would be opened in capital this year.

She mentioned that besides improvement in physical infrastructure of schools such as libraries and information technology laboratories, provision of quality education would be ensured.

She said an experienced educationist had been hired for consultancy on education reforms.

0



0







Schools to be made a place of best learning experience: PM was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178366-Schools-to-be-made-a-place-of-best-learning-experience-PM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Schools to be made a place of best learning experience: PM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178366-Schools-to-be-made-a-place-of-best-learning-experience-PM.