KARACHI: A police official was gunned down by armed assailants in the city late Tuesday night, in what police described as a possible case of personal enmity.

Khalid, the 30-year-old police official, was shot to death by armed officials in the city's Lasbela area in the wee hours of Wednesday. SP Jamshed Town Tahir Noorani claimed that the slain official was posted at Counter Terrorism Department Guard Headquarter.

Two shells of 9mm pistol were recovered from the crime scene. IG Sindh AD Khawaja ordered officials to prepare an enquiry report regarding the incident. SP Noorani claimed that the incident appears to be fueled by personal enmity.

Incidents of targeting police officials have been on the rise as even on Friday night, two police officials were injured in an attack on Taimuria police station in Karachi.

