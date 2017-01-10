RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired Corps Commanders’ conference at GHQ, where the forum took comprehensive review of security environment and operational preparedness of the Army.

The top military brass expressed satisfaction on progress of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and its positive effects on Internal Security.

The Army Chief directed that Counter Terrorism operations to continue and already cleared areas be stabilized. He also directed to intensify efforts for return of TDPs.

The forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to be prepared to respond to all types of threat.

General Bajwa congratulated efforts of Strategic Organizations on successful test fire of Babur-3. Forum also appreciated performance of Military Courts during the prescribed duration which resulted into reduction of terrorism.

“Army will continue to render full support to all state institutions working for National Security,” COAS concluded.

