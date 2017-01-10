ISLAMABAD: Geo News obtained a copy of the medical report of 10-year-old maid Tayyaba, who was allegedly tortured by District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali and his wife, on Tuesday.

The medical report confirmed that there were torture marks on Tayyaba's body, the minor who used to work as a maid at the house of District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali. According to the report, Tayyaba bore torture marks around her eye, back, legs and arms. Burn marks were also observed on the 10-year-old's body.

The report stated that the burns and torture marks on the girl's body were of varying degrees. The medical report has been prepared by a four-member board of PIMS, where Tayyaba's tests were conducted on Monday.

The report states that Tayyaba's mental state is improving. She is suffering from mental stress at the moment but is said to be mentally stable. The board also endorsed the previous MLC report.

The medical report also cited that a one centimeter gash was present on Tayyaba's temple.

Medical and DNA tests of Tayyaba and her father, mother and brother were conducted at PIMS in Islamabad on Monday. Dr. Javed Akram had confirmed to media personnel that the girl's body bore torture marks.

Tayyaba had at first denied that she had been tortured by the judge or his wife. However, after a female magistrate spoke to her gently, the girl revealed that she had been burnt and tortured by the judge's wife over a broom which had gone missing from their house.

