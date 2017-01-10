KARACHI: A building caught fire in the city on Tuesday, killing three children before being doused by firefighters.

According to details, the building which caught fire was located near the city's famous Khadda Market in Lyari.

Three children died as a result of suffocation due to the smoke of the fire. The children were inside the building when it caught fire and as a result of the smoke, they suffocated to their death.

The parents of the children are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The fire had been put out by firefighters.

