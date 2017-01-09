Print Story
Faisal Saleh Hayyat, Khalid Kharral join PPP
By Web Desk
January 09, 2017
KARACHI: Former Federal Ministers Syed Faisal Saleh Hayyat and Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharral have joined the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), said a statement issued by the PPP on Monday.
Both the politicians and former ministers announced their decision to join the PPP during a meeting with PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, said the statement.
Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar and Malik Mushtaq Awan were also present on the occasion.