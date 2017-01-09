ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that military courts had played an important role in elimination of terrorism from the country.

The minister in a statement said that Rana Sanaullah's statement about military courts was based on his lack of knowledge regarding their establishment.

She said the military courts performed their responsibilities under the Constitution in the given time in an effective manner.

0



0







Military courts played important role in elimination of terrorism: Marriyam Auranzeb was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177895-Military-courts-played-important-role-in-elimination-of-terrorism-Marriyam-Auranzeb/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Military courts played important role in elimination of terrorism: Marriyam Auranzeb " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177895-Military-courts-played-important-role-in-elimination-of-terrorism-Marriyam-Auranzeb.