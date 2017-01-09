Print Story
Military courts played important role in elimination of terrorism: Marriyam Aurangzeb
January 09, 2017
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that military courts had played an important role in elimination of terrorism from the country.
The minister in a statement said that Rana Sanaullah's statement about military courts was based on his lack of knowledge regarding their establishment.
She said the military courts performed their responsibilities under the Constitution in the given time in an effective manner.