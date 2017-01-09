ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Monday asked Defence Minister Khawaa Muhammad Asif to brief the upper house of the parliament on the appointment of General (retd) Raheel Sharif as head of the Islamic Military Alliance, days after latter confirmed at a TV talk show that the ex Pakistan army chief has taken up the job.

The Senate Chairman sought a detailed briefing from the defence minister on the appointment, asking him to inform the house on Tuesday whether Raheel Sharif sought a permission to take the assignment abroad.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif was further asked to explain whether an NOC was issued to the former army chief. Last week, Asif told Talat Hussain, a senior journalist and host of current affairs show "Naya Pakistan" that General Raheel Sharif has been made chief of the Saudi-led military alliance with the consent of both the government and the General Headquarters, without sharing much details.

The reports of Raheel Sharif joining the coalition has drawn criticism from a section of civil society and political commentators but a large number of people on social media seemed to applaud the decision taken by the ex army chief.

