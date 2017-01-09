ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court bench on Monday observed that the documentary evidences provided by the Sharif Family are incomplete.

A five-member bench of the apex court is hearing the Panama Leaks case on day to day basis.

Continuing his arguments, PTI Counsel Naeem Bukhari said Sharif Family had no capital for Qatar investments. On this Justice Khosa remarked that if the properties are of Qatari prince then there's no question of money transfer.

Justice Ejaz Afzal asked Naeem Bukhari how can he establish that Nawaz Sharif transferred money through illegal means. If Mian Sharif was doing businesses, is this the responsibility of his children to provide money trail?

The PTI Counsel said, we have enough evidence that Maryam Nawaz is dependent on his father. In her tax returns, she had declared zero taxable income.

On Hussain Nawaz’s Rs810 million gift to his father Nawaz Sharif, Bukhari said no tax had been paid on the amount.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that one needs an NTN to exchange gifts. The court added that proof for exchange of gifts may be demanded.

The PTI requested the bench to ask the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to determine the undisclosed income sources of Hussain Nawaz without which it would be difficult to proceed in the case.

The bench observed that if all the lawmakers were probed under Article 62 and 63 than only Siraj ul Haq will be left. The judges observed that the Sharif Family documents are incomplete.

The hearing has now been adjourned till tomorrow (January 10).

