BAHAWALPUR: Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sunday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over the past 30 years had become an ‘expert’ in corruption.

He was addressing a rally in Bahawalpur here Sunday. Khan said that Nawaz Sharif’s corruption would have never been revealed if it wasn’t for the efforts of people behind Panama Papers.

He said that Pakistan’s future would be decided in Panama leaks case.

Imran said that those involved in the loot and plunder of Pakistan’s resources will be sent behind bars after general elections 2018.

He said that PTI sit-ins have created awareness among the masses and have changed Pakistan. “Masses now realise stolen tax money was taken to Panama.”

Imran asserted that Sharif family never confessed to ownership of Mayfair flats but the premier has been trapped after Panama Leaks.

He said that southern Punjab’s money was being divided among a small group of people, adding that the people need education and medical facilities.

“57% of Punjab’s budget is being spent on Lahore only. If you don’t give education and jobs to people then Pakistan has no future”, he added.

PTI Chief criticized Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying he is an agent of Nawaz Sharif.

