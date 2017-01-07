KARACHI: Rashid Naseem from Karachi has made his way into the record books by smashing more than 40 fresh coconuts with his head in 60 seconds.

Martial arts trained Rashid, 30, made the record of smashing 43 fresh coconuts with his head in one minute.

Rashid Naseem loves making records.

Rashid said he had been preparing and worked hard for the record attempt of smashing fresh coconuts for over six months.

He said fresh coconuts are hard to break. So when he started training and began hitting coconuts on his head, he used to get splitting headaches.

Rashid also claims to be a record holder of crushing the highest number of drink cans. Also, last year he smashed 210 walnuts with his head in 60 seconds.

He said he had already attempted five Guinness records. But his aim is to make 50 records and make Pakistan proud.

