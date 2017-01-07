KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah has there must be an impartial investigation into Naila Rind case.

“This is not a case of just a single student but whole Sindh is concerned about it, as it has vast impacts on the girls’ education in the province.”

This he said while talking to media after the Annual Degree Show ceremony of Center of Excellence in Art & Design (CEAD) Mehran University Jamshoro here on today (Saturday).

The Special Assistant to CM for IT Dr. Sikandar Shoro, and Special Assistant to CM for Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation Team (CMIT) Mr. Nadir Ali Khwaja, MPA Fakirdad Khoso and V. C MUET Dr. Aslam Uqaili also witnessed the exhibition of final year student’s projects.

Sardar Ali Shah encouraged the students who demonstrated their creative projects, and briefly presented their practical utilization in today’s world.

The Minister took keen interest in the projects designed by the students of Communication designing, textile designing and other departments.

While replying to a question of media, the Minister lamented that he was astonished to know that no work was ever done on Rani Kot or Kotdiji site before him, which was certainly an inefficiency on the part of the office-bearers, but he unequivocally said that the subject of Architecture has just devolved to the provinces after 18th amendment, and only then we have started materializing the much needed restoration work at these sites.

“The restoration work at the site of Umerkot Fort is going on, and hopefully we would continue this restoration phase towards other sites”, he added.

The Annual Degree Show was attend by a large number of students, art loving people, artists, literary figures, Professors and journalists.

