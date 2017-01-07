LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has demanded resignation of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique for transparent investigation into Lodhran train accident, which claimed lives of eight persons including six school children.

Imran Khan was speaking to media after extending condolence with the families of the victims of tragic train accident in Lodhran here Saturday.

Khan sympathised with relatives of four kids of a family died due to train crash.

“Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique should resign after the tragic Lodhran train accident,” Imran Khan demanded.

He asserted that the train accident was caused by negligence on part of the management and this is not the first time that a terrible accident had occurred.

Imran Khan suggested that the communication system should be improved.

If they had spent enough on railway crossing, the communication system would have improved, he added.

Furthermore, he said that corruption in the country cannot be eradicated till big names are caught while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) only highlights people attempting small scale corruption.

