WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama and his family will leave the White House and shift in a luxurious mansion after his presidential term comes to an end on January 20.

It is said that Obama and his family plan to stay in this $5.3 million mansion after inauguration day until his younger daughter Sasha graduates. She has a couple of years to leave the school in Washington DC.



The luxurious brick mansion is located in the upscale DC neighborhood of Kalorama, just two miles away from the White House.



This mansion spreading on 8,200-square-foot was built in 1928.



