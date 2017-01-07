ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday announced to introduce an ordinance which will impose lifetime ban on public servants involved in corruption.

He said that government will be passing an ordinance at midnight Jan 7, 2016 that will disbar public office holders and government servants who have benefited from the NAB’s plea bargain and voluntary return laws for life from re-employment in the roles they held.

“The ordinance will be enforced from the very next day,” he said in a press conference adding “the Supreme Court had asked the government for its stance on the plea bargain law.”

The finance minister said that law cannot apply to past cases. It is applicable either effective immediately or on future cases.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved in principle the proposal to clamp lifetime ban on convicts of corruption from holding a public or government office.

Finance Minister said the amendment in the NAB ordinance will be presented before the Senate on Monday and procedure of ordinance has been adopted in order to avoid delay.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid said under the proposed amendment in the NAB ordinance, discrimination between the voluntary return and the plea bargain has been ended and now the court approval will also be required on the matter.

Zahid Hamid said that a twenty member parliamentary committee has also been constituted to revisit the NAB ordinance 1999 and propose recommendations in it. He said the committee will hold its first meeting on Monday and elect its chairman.

