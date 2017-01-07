Print Story
Human rights activist Salman Haider missing from IslamabadBy Web DeskJanuary 07, 2017Latest : National
ISLAMABAD: Salman Haider, a professor at the Fatima Jinnah University and human rights activist was reported missing from the federal capital.
According the Geo News, Salman Haider went missing from Bani Gala on Friday night and his car was recovered by the police from Koral Chowk.
“A text message sent form Salman Haider’s phone to his wife said the car should be taken from Koral Chowk”, reported Geo News.
An FIR of the incident has been lodged.