ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif has been appointed as head of Islamic Military Alliance, said Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif while talking to Geo News on Friday.

The minister said the decision to appoint the retired general, who spearheaded a campaign against militants at home, as chief of the coalition was taken with the consent of both the General Headquarters and the government of Pakistan.

The alliance is said to have been formed to fight Islamic State militant group and other extremist outfits. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Sudan, Malaysia, Egypt, Yemen and other Muslim countries are part of the coalition. The Joint Command Centre, headquarters of the military alliance is located in Riyadh.

Raheel Sharif was immensely popular among ordinary Pakistanis and turned himself into a cult hero by restoring relative peace in the country.

