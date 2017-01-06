ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over demise of veteran Bollywood star Om Puri who passed away after a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday.

Paying homage to the acclaimed actor, the Prime Minister said that Om Puri delivered some stellar performances in mainstream commercial Pakistani, Indian movies and elevated the status of Indian Cinema through his natural talent.

He said that late Om Puri made significant contribution in linking the cultural ties between India and Pakistan and refused to succumb to the pressure of anti-peace lobbies.

The Prime Minister prayed on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan for patience and forbearance for the family of Om Puri to bear this irreparable loss.

0



0







PM pays tribute to veteran Bollywood star Om Puri was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177237-PM-pays-tribute-to-veteran-Bollywood-star-Om-Puri/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM pays tribute to veteran Bollywood star Om Puri" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177237-PM-pays-tribute-to-veteran-Bollywood-star-Om-Puri.