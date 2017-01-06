KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday reinstated Rao Anwar as SSP Malir Town, months after he was suspended for arresting a senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader.

According to the notification, Javed Akbar Riaz who was serving as SSP Malir has been transferred to Forensic Division.

In September, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah suspended Anwar after the dramatic arrest of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

The chief minister had reportedly ordered an investigation against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar on five serious charges.

The charges included land grabbing, mistreatment of subordinates, supervision of illegal sand business, leaking of a report to a newspaper about the raid on Hassan’s residence and the holding of a press conference despite being banned from doing so.

The officer was given a clean chit after the completion of the investigation, according to reports.

