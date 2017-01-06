ISLAMABAD: The case of Tayyaba took another twist when two different persons claimed that the 10-year-old was their daughter, on Friday.

According to details, a couple from Faisalabad arrived at the Supreme Court to claim that Tayyaba was their daughter. A man by the name of Zafar and his wife Farzana arrived at the apex court and claimed that Tayyaba was their daughter.

"I had her employed at a mansion in Faisalabad for a compensation of Rs 34,000 annually," said Zafar. "Sometime later, the owner of the mansion told me that Tayyaba had been sent to Islamabad. When I asked her again, she said that Tayyaba had gone lost," he claimed.

Zafar said that he had a strong hunch that Tayyaba was his daughter who had gone missing one-and-a-half year ago.

On the other hand, a woman from Faisalabad named Kausar Bibi claimed that the minor was her daughter. Kausar Bibi claimed that the child's real name was Sana rather than Tayyaba and she had gone missing one-and-a-half-year ago.

"I had sent her to a Sheikh family in Faisalabad who had employed her," she said. Kausar Bibi claimed that she recognised her daughter when she saw her on TV.

Tayyaba's issue became a national one when it was alleged that District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram and his wife had allegedly tortured the minor, who used to work at their house as a maid.

Bearing bruises on her face and burn marks, Tayyaba had initially denied that she was tortured and claimed that she had fallen down the stairs. However, in front of a female magistrate, Tayyaba had disclosed that the judge's wife used to beat her and also burned her when a broom could not be found.

The girl had gone missing on Thursday with her father Mohammad Azam, on Thursday after the Supreme Court had summoned them. The whereabouts of the girl and her father are still not known.

0



0







Another drama unfolds in Tayyaba torture case was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177207-Another-drama-unfolds-in-Tayyaba-torture-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Another drama unfolds in Tayyaba torture case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177207-Another-drama-unfolds-in-Tayyaba-torture-case.