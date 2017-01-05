RAWALPINDI: Rejecting Indian claims of surgical strikes, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said Pakistan’s armed forces were fully geared to respond to any aggression by New Delhi.

“COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self defeating claims by Indian COAS about 'so called surg strikes' and its possible recurrence,” military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the army chief as saying.

Addressing a ceremony at the Khuzdar University, the Army Chief expressed confidence that the current security challenges and external efforts to derail Balochistan's peace will end with the growing realisation of assured geo-economic advantages of a fully developed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and infrastructure projects all over Balochistan.

#COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self defeating claims by Indian COAS about 'so called surg strikes' and its possible recurrence. 1 of 2 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 5, 2017

"Pakistan Armed Forces are fully geared to respond to any aggression by India" COAS. (2 of 2). — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 5, 2017

0



0







Pak forces fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression: Gen Bajwa was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176992-Pak-forces-fully-prepared-to-respond-to-Indian-aggression-Gen-Bajwa/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak forces fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression: Gen Bajwa " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176992-Pak-forces-fully-prepared-to-respond-to-Indian-aggression-Gen-Bajwa.