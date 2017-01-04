Pakistan to acquire modern warships

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Wednesday said "efforts are in hand to acquire modern warships," according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan's military.

Addressing Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade and Award Ceremony at PN Dockyard, he said besides the acquisition of modern weapon systems "we should also keep in mind that it is the rigorous training and untiring efforts which can provide us an edge over the enemy".

According to the statement, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that an efficient and strong Navy is vital for the protection of Pakistan's Maritime interests.

The Naval Chief also lauded the raising of a dedicated Task Force 88 for CPEC Maritime Security and re-affirmed that Pakistan Navy will continue to discharge its responsibilities and contribute effectively in ensuring the security of maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

The Naval Chief further said that acquisition of Hangor class submarines would greatly add to the operational capability of Pakistan Navy.

He expressed his complete satisfaction over the professional competence and performance of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

He said that Pakistan Navy Fleet participated in various maritime exercises and live weapon firings during the last year.

"Active participation of PN fleet in these operations helped in improving operational plans, material state and operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy. Successful missile firings and effectively thwarting adversary’s submarine attempt of intrusion in our area is also a testimony of PN fleet’s professional capability," he said.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, while presenting an account of the operational achievements of Pakistan Navy Fleet during the year 2016, said that besides successful conduct of major maritime exercises and other operational activities, Fleet units actively participated in various multinational as well as bilateral exercises and operational deployments.

Commander Pakistan Fleet also highlighted the successful surface to surface Anti Ship Missile Firing as a hallmark of PN Fleet readiness.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to Units adjudged best during the year 2016. PNS TIPPU SULTAN, PNS ASLAT, PNS NASR, PNS MADADGAR, PNS MUHAFIZ, PNS AZMAT, PNS ZARRAR, PN Submarine KHALID, 333 Aviation SQN, Survey and Re-build Depot Group and Survey Vessel BEHR PAIMA won efficiency shields for their respective Squadrons, said the statement.

0



0







Pakistan to acquire modern warships was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176739-Pakistan-to-acquire-modern-warships/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan to acquire modern warships" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176739-Pakistan-to-acquire-modern-warships.