ISLAMABAD: The five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, on Wednesday decided to hold Panama Leaks case hearings on daily basis.

Referring to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's April 4 speech, PTI counsel Naeem Bukhari said the PM misstated the facts and that he is no more 'Sadiq and Ameen' and should be disqualified from holding the office of the Prime Minister.

Continuing his arguments, Naeem Bukhari alleged that Maryam Nawaz is still dependent on his father. PM Nawaz said that London flats were purchased from the proceeds of Jeddah Steel Mills which has not been established yet.

Just two days before the hearing the Sharif Family changed their legal team in the case.

Salman Aslam Butt, who was representing the prime minister, was replaced with former attorney general and senior lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan. Similarly, Hussain Nawaz, elder son of Premier Nawaz Sharif, who was represented earlier by advocate Muhammad Akram Sheikh, was replaced with Salman Akram Raja, senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

Likewise, Maryam Safdar, and Captain (retd) Safdar, who were earlier represented by Akram Sheikh and Salman Aslam Butt, were replaced by former governor Punjab Shahid Hamid, advocate, respectively.

As the ruling PML-N has changed the strategy for defending the Panama Leaks case in the country’s highest court by changing its legal team, the PTI also submitted some additional documents in the court aimed to substantiate its claim that Maryam Nawaz is the beneficiary of flats in London.

The 40-page documents include details of conversation between British Virgin Islands’ investigation department and Mosack Fonseca Company and emails of Minerva Community Services and Mosack.

In its additional documents, the PTI informed the court that on June 12, 2012, financial investigation agency British Virgin Islands asked Nescoll Limited and Nielsen Enterprises Limited about name and contact details and physical address of the ultimate beneficial owner, registered director and shareholder of the companies.

According to the documents, responding to the query of the agency, money laundering reporting officer of Mossack, Fonseca & Co (BVI) Limited Tortola, J Nizbeth Maduro wrote a letter to the agency saying that beneficial owner of the Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited is Maryam Safdar whose address is Saroor Palace, Bazoue al Eman St Ruwais, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The reporting officer also attached a copy of the passport of Maryam Safdar with the letter.

Nizbeth Maduro also said that directors of the company are Minerva Officer Limited and Corporate Officer Limited whose address is PO Box 218, 43/45 La Motte Street St. Helier JE48SD Jersey. However, she said that Mossack Fonseca & Co have no information of any company/ies connected to the associated company, adding that the company has a loan account with Deutsche Bank Geneva.

Besides, responding to another letter of Mossack Fonseca & Co, Michael Rossiter, a Trust Officer of Minerva Trust & Corporate Services Limited from Jersey, informed that Nielsen and Nescoll are owned by the same beneficial owner Maryam Safdar.

Michael further said in a letter that activities of each company is also the same, they both own a UK property each, Nescoll owns 17 Avenfield House, 118-127 Park Lane, London and Nielsen owns number 16 of the team address. Michael added that neither property is rented and only occupied by the owner and her family.

