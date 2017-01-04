TORONTO: A taxiing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane hit a stationary Air France plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday evening.

An airport spokesperson told Global News that an Air France Plane was stationary at Terminal 3 when a taxiing PIA plane made “light contact” around 6 p.m. ET.

Confirming the incident, PIA Spokesperson Danyal Gilani said the matter is under investigation. There's some damage to the equipment which may need replacement, he added.

‘Night stop has been declared at Toronto and passengers who had checked in for Toronto-Lahore flight PK-790 have been provided hotel accommodation. All steps are being taken for making the aircraft serviceable as soon as possible.’

Usman Sherazi, who was on board PIA Flight PK789 when it landed in Toronto from Lahore, at around 5:50 p.m., said he didn’t feel it when the planes made contact.

He said passengers were kept on the plane for about 45 minutes after it arrived at the gate. He said the crew didn’t say what happened and the seatbelt lights were kept on.

When contacted by Global News, an Air France spokesman was unable to confirm the extent of damage or if anyone was on board the Air France plane at the time of the incident.

0



0







Taxiing PIA plane hits Air France jet at Toronto airport was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176717-Taxiing-PIA-plane-hits-Air-France-jet-at-Toronto-airport/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Taxiing PIA plane hits Air France jet at Toronto airport" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176717-Taxiing-PIA-plane-hits-Air-France-jet-at-Toronto-airport.