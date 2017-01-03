ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a greeting message to President Mamnoon Hussain on his birthday.

In a message, President Xi said he was willing to work with President Mamnoon “together to push forward the continuous progress of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan”, a President House statement said on Tuesday.

President Xi also recalled his friendly and in-depth discussions with President Mamnoon held at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tashkent last June.

In response, President Mamnoon Hussain in a note of thanks addressed to President Xi expressed gratitude on the felicitation message.

President Mamnoon said he valued his counterpart’s personal interest in strengthening Pak-China relations and said Pakistan accords great importance to its friendship with China.

Both countries are not only trusted friends but also strategic partners, he added. He expressed best wishes for Chinese President and prosperity of the people of China.

0



0







Chinese President wishes President Mamnoon a happy birthday was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176486-Chinese-President-wishes-President-Mamnoon-a-happy-birthday/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Chinese President wishes President Mamnoon a happy birthday" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176486-Chinese-President-wishes-President-Mamnoon-a-happy-birthday.