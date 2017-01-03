ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday approved a summary forwarded by the government to rename National Physics Centre in Quaid-e-Azam University as Prof Abdus Salam Centre for Physics, according to reports.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave his approval to rename the center after Dr Salam, the first Pakistani and the first Muslim to be awarded the Nobel Prize in sciences.

Last month, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Education to send the summary seeking to change the name of the National Physics Centre to Dr. Abdus Salam Centre for Physics, for approval to the President of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister made the decision keeping in mind Dr Abdus Salam's achievements in the field of Physics. In 1979, Dr Abdus Salam won the Nobel Prize in Physics for Pakistan.

0



0







National Centre for Physics renamed as 'Abdus Salam Center for Physics' was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176477-National-Centre-for-Physics-renamed-as-Abdus-Salam-Center-for-Physics/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "National Centre for Physics renamed as 'Abdus Salam Center for Physics'" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176477-National-Centre-for-Physics-renamed-as-Abdus-Salam-Center-for-Physics.