Letter was a fraud, Qatari prince should be sent to jail: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the letter by the Qatari prince submitted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Supreme Court in the Panama Leaks case was fraudulent and demanded that the prince should be sent to prison.

Addressing a media briefing and flanked by senior party leaders, Imran claimed that the letter by the Qatari prince was a fraud and that PTI would expose it. Imran also said that Maryam Nawaz was not the trustee but was a beneficiary owner of the companies and in reality, the Mayfair flats were also owned by her.

"In 2004, Mayfair flats were worth Rs 4 billion. Where did Maryam Nawaz acquire such enormous wealth from?" questioned the PTI chairman.

Imran said that on every platform, Maryam had claimed that she lived with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which only meant that it was not her wealth but Nawaz Sharif's. He said that PTI had collected evidence in these past couple of days during which there was a break from the Panama Leaks proceedings.

Khan said that it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's job to prove his innocence and not the opposition's task.

"Every week, PML-N's Motu Gang claims that PTI has not brought forth any evidence. Collecting evidence is the job of NAB, FBR, FIA and other investigative agencies," said Imran.

Imran said that Nawaz Sharif's money had been laundered abroad and Maryam Nawaz had acted as his front. He said the only thing genuine was the signed affidavit by Ishaq Dar which was proof of Nawaz Sharif's money laundering.

He challenged the government to sue the ICIJ for naming the Sharif family in the Panama Leaks scandal if their claims of innocence were really true. Imran said that PTI had unearthed the money trail. He said that his party had found various emails and linked them together to create a chain.

"It is not my money but the money of the Pakistani nation which has been stolen," said Imran.

The cricketer-turned-politician stated that he had faith in the Supreme Court bench which was hearing the case and claimed that whatever decision the bench gave, he would accept it.

Imran's old tactics have failed, he's trying to cook up something new: Talal Chaudhry

Speaking to Geo News immediately after Imran's press conference, Talal Chaudhry said that since Imran Khan's old tactics had failed, the PTI chairman was trying to cook up something new.

"Imran tries to use politics as a lie," he said. "The purpose of today's press conference was to influence and impact tomorrow's proceedings," he added.

Talal Chaudhry said that the documents that Imran Khan possessed were unverified ones hence they had no legal status.

