KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister's Adviser on Information Maula Bux Chandio on Monday stated that the federal government was not fulfilling its responsibilities or playing the role that it should with regard to the National Action Plan.

Addressing media personnel after the apex committee meeting concluded, Chandio said that CM Sindh had expressed his reservations at the attitude of the federal government.

"The federal government has no clear policy with regard to banned militants," he said. "The federal government has also not fulfilled its role with regard to madrassahs," he added.

Chandio said that the federal government was also not helping the provincial government as much as it should. He further said that IG Sindh AD Khawaja was present at the apex committee and the atmosphere had been cordial.

Chandio said that the apex committee had also discussed that gains had been made with regard to restoring peace in the province.

"All institutions played an equal role in establishing peace across the province," said Chandio.

The provincial apex committee meeting was called by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah. The meeting focused on the overall situation of law and order in the city as well as the ongoing Karachi operation.

DG Rangers Sindh Maj. Gen. Mohammad Saeed and Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig attended the apex committee for the very first time after being promoted to their new ranks.

IG Sindh AD Khawaja also attended the Sindh apex committee meeting since his holiday ended today.

During the meeting, the provincial government demanded that a list of 94 madrassahs had been forwarded to the Interior Ministry and these madrassahs should be included in the first schedule. It was also discussed during the meeting that news pertaining to terrorists was still being broadcast by TV channels and that there was no ban on misuse of internet.

The meeting also deliberated that the federal government should crackdown on illegal factories which were manufacturing arms and shut them down. The Chief Minister also expressed concern at the rising street crimes in the city and urged IG Sindh to take actions to prevent the spread of street crimes.

"I want a street-crime free Karachi," instructed Murad Ali Shah to IG Sindh.

During the meeting Murad Ali Shah also told IG Sindh that under no circumstances would the rising number of incidences pertaining to motorcycle theft be tolerated.

"Street criminals commit crimes and then seek refuge in Katchi abadis," he said. "Intelligence-based operations should be increased," he instructed IG Sindh.

