THATTA: Jamaat Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that Panama Leaks would be a test for the new chief justice and holding its hearing on January 4 is promising.

Talking with media in Thatta, Siraj-ul-Haq said that his party has initiated the movement against corruption and the corrupt system and whoever would stand against that system the party would support him.

He praised the CPEC project and said that a fair distribution of resources would benefit all the four provinces of the country.

The Jamaat islami chief said that blood of the Muslims is flowing everywhere and the Muslim localities are being torched in the world.

