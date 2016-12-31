Quirky singer Taher Shah will release his 'Humanity Love' message today (Saturday) just before the new year begins.

He may have fled the country a couple of days ago owing to security reasons but that certainly will not deter him from releasing new material, as the end of 2016 draws near. According to a couple of tweets from the Angel singer, Taher Shah will release "New Year Resolution "Humanity Love" Message" on Dec. 31, 2016.

It is still not unclear whether or not it is a new music video that the Eye to Eye star will release or whether it is just a video message. However, anything that Taher Shah releases surprisingly goes viral internationally.

A couple of days ago, Taher Shah had reportedly fled the country after receiving death threats. This had been confirmed by his spokesperson, who claimed that no one was aware where Shah had gone to.

The music icon rose to fame after his song Eye to Eye debuted on social media in 2013, garnering mixed reactions. His second song Angle featured his family, while he was seen garbed in brightly-coloured gowns. The music video for Angel broke the internet, with Bollywood celebrities such as Twinkle Khanna, Ranveer Singh and others reacting to it.

Whatever Taher Shah has in store for his fans around the world (especially in Pakistan) could be the perfect start to the new year!

