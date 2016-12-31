ISLAMABAD: Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took oath as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan in a ceremony that was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadar on Saturday.

According to details, the oath taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Mamnoon Hussain. Judges of the Supreme Court as well as federal ministers were also present on the occasion. Senior officials of the military leadership were also present to witness the oath taking ceremony of the incoming Chief Justice.

Chairman of the Senate Raza Rabbani was present as well to see President Mamnoon Hussain administer oath to the new Chief Justice of Pakistan. The total number of judges of the Supreme Court after Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali's retirement, have reached 16.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has become the senior most judge of the Supreme Court. Seven judges from Punjab, five judges from Sindh, three judges from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one judge from Balochistan are currently serving at the Supreme Court.

0



0







Justice Mian Saqib Nisar sworn in as Chief Justice of Pakistan was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175799-Justice-Mian-Saqib-Nisar-sworn-in-as-Chief-Justice-of-Pakistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Justice Mian Saqib Nisar sworn in as Chief Justice of Pakistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175799-Justice-Mian-Saqib-Nisar-sworn-in-as-Chief-Justice-of-Pakistan.