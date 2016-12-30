ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said a prosecution committee was being formed to probe the Axact fake degree scandal.

He informed the journalists that the investigation officer of the case was facing some serious health issues but the government plans to set up two separate committees to probe the Axact and Khanani and Kalia money laundering case.

Addressing a press conference, he said two senior politicians were vilifying state institutions, without naming anyone. The minister also vowed to present his case before the country's top court with regard to a report into Quetta blast due to which he has faced strong criticism from opposition parties.

He told journalists that former Taliban chief killed in Pakistan was issued a Pakistani identity card in 2005 but the incumbent government was taking measures to prevent issuance of the ID cards to foreigners. In this regard, he said the government started verification process, blocking 8,6340 fake CNICs in six months.

He said during the campaign NADRA sent SMS to one hundred and one million citizens. He said during the current year two hundred and twenty three thousand CNICs were blocked.

Nisar Ali Khan said 4, 50, 000 CNICs and 32,400 Passports have been blocked during the tenure of the present government.

He said proactive efforts were being made to restore the CNICs of those who have valid documents.

He announced to form an 18 member parliamentary committee to oversee the verification process of CNICs and NADRA will brief the committee weekly.

The interior minister said that no concrete steps were taken in the past and during the tenure of last government only 517 CNICs and few passports were blocked.

He said there was no example of verification before 2011 and the important documents were issued to foreigners and were used in human trafficking terrorism and other illegal activities which led to defamation of Pakistan in the world.

Appreciating officers and officials of NADRA for their effective and praiseworthy role in the verification process, he said the officials of NADRA involved in issuing illegal national documents would be brought to justice.

To a question he said that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and indiscriminate actions are being taken against all the criminal elements. Answering a question, he said the committee probing the news leak issue has been given one month extension to submit its report which will be made public.-PPI/ Web Desk

