Police nab two notorious Lyari gangstersBy Web DeskDecember 30, 2016Latest : National
KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have apprehended two notorious Lyari gangsters during an action in the wee hours of Friday.
According to police, on a tip-off action was taken in Kalry area of Lyari. The arrested gangsters have been identified as Abdul Karim and Noman alias Nomi.
Meanwhile, a group of contract killers was uncovered by law enforcement agencies. A suspected member recently arrested confessed to killing at least 50 people.