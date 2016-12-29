ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital was the hospital for the people of Pakistan and a gift from Nawaz Sharif, hours after the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust organized groundbreaking ceremony of the third hospital in Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan who delivered a speech on the occasion and criticised the PML-N government.

The minister said Imran should not try to twist the matter, if he is not willing to thank Nawaz Sharif for the favours he extended to build the hospital.

She said Imran Khan could not change history and facts by telling lies to the nation.

"Imran Khan’s politics on Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital is regrettable," Marriyum Aurangzeb said, adding that Nawaz Sharif gifted land of the hospital to Imran Khan in 1990.

She said that Nawaz Sharif made arrangements for waver of duties from the machinery imported for the hospital while duties were paid on machinery imported for Sharif Hospital in Lahore.

The minister said that Shaukat Khanam Hospital was a pride for Pakistanis. APP/Web Desk

