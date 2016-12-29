KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said people of Karachi were wary of transfers in Sindh police, an obvious reference to Sindh government’s decision to send Inspector General AD Khowaja on forced leave.

Imran Khan was talking to media after visiting family of PTI worker Fazal Rahim who was shot dead by gunmen. Imran Khan said Fazl Rahim was targeted while he was returning home after attending PTI’s Convention. He urged the police authorities to arrest the killers through the help of CCTV footage.

He called for the trial of culprits through military courts. “People do not trust police, they pin hopes on Rangers and military courts,” the PTI chairman said.

“Crime rate will not decease until target killers are arrested,” he said warning the government that the PTI would take to streets if killers of Rahim were not arrested.

He said people have lost their trust in police because the murderers are not punished.

Cancer hospital in Karachi

Earlier, Imran Khan on performed the groundbreaking of charity based Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi.

Talking at a ceremony in Karachi said that cancer treatment is much expensive for poverty stricken people as 90 percent of the total population can t afford it.

He said that Shaukat Khanum is providing free treatment to 75 percent cancer patients.

He said that Rs36 billion has been spent on treatment of cancer patients since 1994 while there is no discrimination in the treatment of rich and poor.

Khan revealed that 25 percent of Pakistani children are subjected to malnutrition. He said injustice to the nation is cause of all miseries.

