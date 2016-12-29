Obama acknowledges Pakistani scholar Nasir Hunzai on 100th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: United States President Barack Obama has congratulated renowned Pakistani scholar and poet Professor Allama Nasiruddin Hunzai on his 100th birth anniversary and hoped that his scholarly work will further broaden vision of people in the years to come.

In a letter from the White House, President Obama wrote to centenarian Hunzai, “we are pleased to join your family and friends in wishing you a happy 100th birthday.”

Obama said, “As you celebrate this extraordinary milestone, we hope you reflect on the many memories you have made over the past century.

Your generation has shown the courage to persevere through depression and war, and the vision to broaden our liberties through changing times.”

We are grateful for your contributions to the American society, and we wish you all the best for the coming year, he added.

Nasir Hunzai born in village Hyderabad of Hunza valley in 1917, is the author of over one hundred books on various aspects of the Quranic wisdom mainly on spiritualism and sufism.

In recognition of his extraordinary literary services, the government of Pakistan had conferred upon him Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2001.

Sixty of his books have been translated to English by scholar Dr Faquir Hunzai and Rashida Hunzai.

“Book of Healing, the Wise Quran and the World of Humanity and Balance of Realities, have got attention in research institutions of the western world.

Other books are: What is Soul, Rubies and Pearls, Healing through Knowledge, Thousand Wisdoms, Fruit of Paradise and Ganj-e-Giranmaya etc.

Nasir Hunzai has composed first alphabets for Burushaski, an isolate and very old language of human kind spoken in Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan besides authoring Burushaski Deewan, first of its kind of this language.

It is indeed a source of spiritual inspiration for the people of various cultures.

Half of this Deewan has been translated to English, titled “Flowers of Paradise.”

He has also compiled first Burushaski Urdu dictionary jointly published by Karachi University and Burushaski Research Academy in three volumes.

He is also the recipient of titles Hakimul Qalam, Lisan-e-Qaum and Baba-e-Burushaski conferred by Government of Gilgit Baltistan and other social organizations.

He is also co-author of first Burushaski-German dictionary, published by Hydel Berg University Germany and co-author of book “Hunza Proverbs” compiled by Professor Tiffu, a Canadian researcher.

He has written several articles on women folk for enhancing their status.

Being a reformer, he introduced the concept of volunteers for the first time in Hunza and established first volunteer organization in village Hyderabad of Hunza in 1957 besides establishing first girls school on self help basis in the village.

