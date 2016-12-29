ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of Army Staff, General (retd) Raheel Sharif is expected to be appointed defence advisor of Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of 39 Muslim countries to fight terrorism.

Raheel Sharif, who recently retired as Pakistan’s Army Chief, has arrived in Saudi Arabia as a Royal Guest in a special plane.

A grand reception is hosted in his honour in Riyadh, the capital of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will also be attended by the members of Saudi Royal family.

The Joint Command Centre, headquarters of the military alliance is located in Riyadh. The coalition was formed by the efforts of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef.

According to Saudi Arabia, the alliance is formed to fight Daesh and other militant outfits. At the time of its constitution, there were 34 countries in the alliance which has raised to 39.

The countries include Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Sudan, Malaysia, Egypt, Yemen and others.

There are also reports that Oman has also has joined the Saudi-led coalition of Muslim countries.

The sultanate indicated its willingness to take part in the alliance in a letter to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the sources said.

