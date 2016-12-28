LONDON: After Faryal Makhdoom's public spat with her in-laws, parents of the former voiced fears that the feud would end up with Amir divorcing his wife.

Speaking to a local news channel, the Makhdooms voiced fears that if the feud between Faryal Makkdoom and Amir Khan's parents continued, it would result in divorce. Faryal's mother claimed that they were dreading that any minute, the boxer would divorce their daughter.

"We have hearts, hearts that are broken when we hear such things. We are living in fear that at any moment our daughter will get divorced," she said. "My daughter went thousands of miles away. Please accept the girl as your own daughter," she added.

Faryal Makhdoom's mother was particularly pained at Sajjad Khan's words, Faryal's father-in-law, who had said that the couple were heading for a divorce.

"It was a very unpleasant thing to hear and it was very painful for me to find out that Amir's dad said this. Faryal would tell me this as well. They keep telling me there will be a divorce. I couldn't sleep that night. I kept wondering how Amir's father could say that. And as a father, a father of daughters, to say that," she said.

The feud had began when Faryal had slammed her in-laws for abusing and bullying her for three years in a series of Snapchat photo messages. Ever since then, the feud has thickened with both camps trading barbs frequently. Faryal proceeded to post a nude image of Haroon Khan, Amir Khan's brother and accused him of making fun of her looks by calling her Michael Jackson.

Faryal had claimed that Amir's family had never accepted her as their daughter-in-law and had objected to her dressing.

