SUKKUR: At least five people were killed and 18 others injured when a Karachi-bound passenger bus overturned at Sanghi near Sukkur in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the victims include three women and a child. The bodies were shifted to hospitals for autopsy.

Police said the passenger bus overturned due to over-speeding.

Rescue sources shifted the injured to Sukkur and Panu Aqil hospitals.

The bus was heading to Karachi from Malesi.

