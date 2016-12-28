Print Story
Five killed as passenger bus overturns near SukkurBy Web DeskDecember 28, 2016Latest : National
SUKKUR: At least five people were killed and 18 others injured when a Karachi-bound passenger bus overturned at Sanghi near Sukkur in the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to reports, the victims include three women and a child. The bodies were shifted to hospitals for autopsy.
Police said the passenger bus overturned due to over-speeding.
Rescue sources shifted the injured to Sukkur and Panu Aqil hospitals.
The bus was heading to Karachi from Malesi.