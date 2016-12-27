ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said political activity that took place on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto was very inappropriate, referring to Pakistan People's Party's rally in Garhi Khuda Bux, the burial place former prime minister.

Speaking to different TV channels, she said on the occasion of death anniversary dancing and beating of drums by a crowd at the public meeting of PPP was unbecoming.

The demand of Pakistan Peoples Party for arrest of killers of Benazir Bhutto was preposterous, adding that leaders of PPP talked about past but they did not hold investigations when they were at the helm of affairs.

She said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari were doing politics on Panama Papers and the PPP gathered people on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto for its political aims.

To a question about investigation into the killing of Benazir Bhutto, she said If PPP had formed commission in its tenure at least it would have presented a report.

Responding to a question about entry of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Parliament, the state minister said it was early to say whether Bilawal coulde emerge as a political leader.

She said the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Parliament was a good sign but he would have a lot to learn from the political life of her mother who was a visionary leader.

Replying to a question about political long march of PPP, the minister said the party had gone into an election mode with this announcement before time.

She said people of Pakistan had rejected politics of sit-ins and long march.

"A political party got disappointed after indulging in politics of sit-ins and march for three years" she added.

The minister said people would vote in the next elections on the basis of performance.

"PPP should keep its focus on Sindh so that it could highlight any of its achievements and take part in polls on the basis of its performance," she said.

