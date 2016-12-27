LARKANA: Ayaz Soomoro and Azra Afzal, Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers from Larkana and Nawabshah , would resign from the National Assembly, Geo News reported on Tuesday shortly after PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari said he and his son Bilawal Bhutto would join the parliament by contesting by-polls.

Both the MNAs are expected to present their resignations at the Central Executive Committee meeting of the PPP, the TV quoted sources as saying.

Doctor Azra Afzal, a younger sister of Zardari, was elected Member of the National Assembly from NA-213 constituency of the National Assembly while Soomro won the election from Larkana.

Zardari and Bilawal would contest the by-polls from Nawabshah and Larkana respectively.

