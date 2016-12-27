KARACHI: Naheed Khan, former close confidant of slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, slammed the party's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday and urged Bilawal to ask his father as to why he couldn't arrest his wife's killers despite being in power for five years?

Naheed Khan spoke on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto's ninth death anniversary at Geo Pakistan. The former leader of PPP, who chose to form her own party known as the Pakistan Peoples Party Workers (PPP-W) along with her husband Safdar Abbasi, said that she felt the pain of Benazir's son Bilawal.

"I know the pain that Bilawal is going through," she said. "However, he must ask his father why he didn't catch Benazir's killers despite being in power for five years?" she asked.

Naheed Khan said that at first, everyone appreciated the report that was submitted by the United Nations regarding the assassination of Benazir Bhutto. Afterwards, everyone rejected it. She also slammed PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and said that genuine workers had no place in the PPP of today.

"There is no place in Zardari league for the workers of Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto," she said.

Naheed also criticised PML-N chief and incumbent Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for also not arresting the killers of Benazir Bhutto.

"Mian sahab said Benazir was his sister and that he would arrest her killers," she said. "However, he also followed a policy of reconciliation with Zardari and moved forward," she added.

Naheed Khan said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would not let Bilawal progress further in politics. She said that according to information that she had received through her sources, attempts had been made to change the UN report regarding Benazir Bhutto's assassination.

She also said that the sacrifices of the party's workers and leaders had been for the party. However, workers had been pushed to the wall, she said.

0



0







Bilawal should ask Zardari why BB's killers weren't arrested: Naheed Khan was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 27, 2016 and was last updated on December 27, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174824-Bilawal-should-ask-Zardari-why-BBs-killers-werent-arrested-Naheed-Khan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bilawal should ask Zardari why BB's killers weren't arrested: Naheed Khan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174824-Bilawal-should-ask-Zardari-why-BBs-killers-werent-arrested-Naheed-Khan.