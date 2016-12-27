GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: The 9th death anniversary of former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party slain chairperson Benazir Bhutto will be observed today (Tuesday).

People’s Party has finalized arrangements to observe the death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

As per the programme, there will be a public meeting to pay tribute to the great leader in recognition of her life long struggle for the cause of democracy and protection of rights of the people.

Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP will address the gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Early in the morning, there will be Quran Khaqani and Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other family members and leaders will lay floral wreaths at the mazaar of Benazir Bhutto and other leaders of Bhutto family.

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawsal Bhutto Zardari will also make important announcements at the public meeting about future course of direction of PPP politics.

The Sindh government has made special security arrangements and arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all important roads in Sindh because convoys would be coming from all over the country to attend the death anniversary.



Over 5,000 police personnel including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and 300 personnel of Rangers will be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 as she led a rally in Rawalpindi. She is buried in the magnificent white Garhi Khuda Bux mausoleum along with her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

