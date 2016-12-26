Print Story
Fatima Bhutto reacts to rumoursBy Web DeskDecember 26, 2016Latest : National
KARACHI: Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of Pakistan’s former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founding chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on Monday expressed sadness over the remours that have emerged in a section of local media.
The novelist and poet took to Twitter to respond to the rumors saying, “the low quality of rumours being circulated by the Pakistani press is truly sad. Have some decency, please”.
The low quality of rumours being circulated by the Pakistani press is truly sad. Have some decency, please.— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) December 26, 2016
Fatima Bhutto didn't elaborate on the rumours she was reacting to. She is the daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto who was shot dead by police in 1996 along with six others by police in Karachi.