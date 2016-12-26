KARACHI: Fiber optic cables were cut at four places in Balochistan and Karachi Monday due to which network of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) failed and its services disrupted in parts of the country, including Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

The PTCL officials said that fiber optic cables were cut at four places between Sindh and Balochistan – in Hub and Khuzdar in Balochistan and in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Nooriabad in Karachi (Sindh).

It resulted in disconnection of PTCL and moblile phone network in various cities of Balochistan including Quetta. Internet service has also been affected.

However, the PTCL officials assured that the repair work would take three to four hours for restoration of the service in the affected areas.

