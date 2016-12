RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday assumed charge as Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Allah be praised. Assumed office of DG ISPR,” Major Gen. Ghafoor tweeted which was also shared by ISPR’s official Facebook account.

The new DG ISPR, in his tweet, lauded services of his predecessor Lt-Gen. Asim Salim Bajwa.

“Thanks Lt Gen Asim Bajwa for contributions,” he tweeted.

“Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad,” Maj. Gen. Ghafoor added.



Gen. Ghafoor is from Pakistan Military Academy’s 78th Long Course and was commissioned in service in 1988. He was promoted as a major general in January this year.

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2016

Major reshuffle (transfers and postings) was made in Pakistan Army after Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa assumed charge on November 29.

Former military spokesman, DG ISPR Lt-Gen Asim Salim Bajwa was transferred as Inspector General Arms (IG Arms).

0



0







Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor assumes charge as DG ISPR was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174378-Major-Gen-Asif-Ghafoor-assumes-charge-as-DG-ISPR/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor assumes charge as DG ISPR" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174378-Major-Gen-Asif-Ghafoor-assumes-charge-as-DG-ISPR.