Asif Zardari opens up about Anwar Majeed December 25, 2016
KARACHI: Former president Asif Zardari on Sunday broke silence on raids on his freind Anwar Majeed's offices and home.
After offering fateha at the Quaid's mausoleum on his birthday and laying floral wreath, ex-president vowed to make Pakistan as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.
Replying to a question about crackdown on his aide Anwar Majeed, he said we are looking into what happened with him and the question better be asked from the interior minister.
Yes, he (Anwar Majeed) is my freind, Zardari admitted.
Commenting on Dr Asim, who is facing cases for the past more than a year, Zardari said he will get justice, I am in contact with his lawyers, and he will be freed soon.
I seek permission from my doctors in London not the ones in Rawalpindi, he quipped.
Later, the ex-president went to meet Dr Asim where he remained with him for some time and assured that the PPP is with him.