KARACHI: Here are the selected pictures of some of the famous churches in Pakistan decorated on the eve of Christmas.

HYDERABAD: An illuminated view of a church decorated with colorful lights at civil line cantt area.

SIALKOT: An illuminated view of a church at Mission Hospital.

PESHAWAR: St. John's Cathedral Church, the oldest church of Peshawar illuminated as part of Christmas celebrations.

KARACHI: Historic St. Patrick Church decorated for Christmas.

ISLAMABAD: Saint Thomas Church decorated for Christmas celebrations.

KARACHI: Man seen painting Santa Claus on a wall at a Christian neighborhood.

KARACHI: An illuminated view of Trinity Church decorated with colorful lights.

KARACHI: People walk past an artificial decoration wreath hanging outside a shop selling various items for Christmas.

ISLAMABAD: Coloured lights are seen as part of illuminations at a Christian neighborhood.

LAHORE: A large number of people visiting the Lahore Railway Station to see the first ever special Christmas Train decorated with models of Santa Claus and other Christmas objects on the eve of the Christmas.

