ISLAMABAD: The entire nation is celebrating the 140th birthday of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Sunday).

The national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the prosperity of the country.

Change of guard ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi as a fresh batch of soldiers will take responsibility of guard duty.

High government officials, army officers, assembly members, political and social figures besides various social and political organizations and educational institutes and people from all walks of life will visit the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan all day long to offer fateha.

Several special seminars and ceremonies have been arranged across the country to pay tributes to the Quaid.

Live television and radio programmes will be broadcast to remember the life and services of the great leader.

