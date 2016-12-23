HYDERABAD: Workers attended Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) rally held on Friday as the Mustafa Kamal led group sought to reach out to Urdu-speaking community in Sindh's second most urbanized city.

TV footage showed a a considerable number of women and children attending the rally and dancing to the tunes of party songs at the historic Pakka Qila Ground in Hyderabad .

"Urdu-speaking community is patriotic and educated. No city is better than Hyderabad in the world," said the former mayor of Karachi while addressing the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP leader Aness Advocate said: “If Hyderabad wakes up, then entire Sindh will rise,” he said.

